Girl killed in Holland bicycle crash identified

HOLLAND, Mich. – The girl who was killed while riding a bike across a busy Ottawa County road Monday night has been identified.

Yen Ngo, 18, was killed when she was hit by a vehicle while she was crossing U.S. 31 at 16th Street. Police say Ngo was visiting the Holland area from Rock Island, Illinois.

The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man from Holland, was not injured.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the vehicle had the green light at the intersection.