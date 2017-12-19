Girl killed in Holland bicycle crash identified

Posted 3:58 PM, December 19, 2017, by

US 31 and 16th Street

HOLLAND, Mich. – The girl who was killed while riding a bike across a busy Ottawa County road Monday night has been identified.

Yen Ngo, 18, was killed when she was hit by a vehicle while she was crossing U.S. 31 at 16th Street. Police say Ngo was visiting the Holland area from Rock Island, Illinois.

The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man from Holland, was not injured.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the vehicle had the green light at the intersection.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s