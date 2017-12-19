Hitting the slopes at Bittersweet Ski Area

Posted 12:05 PM, December 19, 2017, by , Updated at 12:06PM, December 19, 2017

OTSEGO, Mich. -- Winter sports season has arrived in West Michigan!

Bittersweet Ski Resort in Otsego is open and ready for folks to enjoy the slopes.

From gear rentals to ski school, Bittersweet Ski Resort offers it all for a family winter activity. No matter if you are at the bunny hill skill level or black diamond level, they have something for everyone throughout their 20 different runs.

Even with above average temperatures this week and a bit of rain…Bittersweet Ski resort continues to battle the weather with almost all their runs open and ready to go!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s