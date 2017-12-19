Hitting the slopes at Bittersweet Ski Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTSEGO, Mich. -- Winter sports season has arrived in West Michigan!

Bittersweet Ski Resort in Otsego is open and ready for folks to enjoy the slopes.

From gear rentals to ski school, Bittersweet Ski Resort offers it all for a family winter activity. No matter if you are at the bunny hill skill level or black diamond level, they have something for everyone throughout their 20 different runs.

Even with above average temperatures this week and a bit of rain…Bittersweet Ski resort continues to battle the weather with almost all their runs open and ready to go!