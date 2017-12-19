Honda to unveil new compact gas-electric hybrid sedan in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Honda will unveil a new five-passenger gas-electric hybrid sedan at the Detroit auto show next month.

The company says it’s bringing back the Insight name for the compact car that will offer mileage competitive with other hybrids. Fuel economy and price weren’t released Tuesday for the car that will be in U.S. showrooms next summer.

The funky-looking two-door Insight came out in 1999 and got 70 miles per gallon on the highway.

Honda says the new version will have four doors and use a two-motor hybrid system. It will have features and performance for mainstream car buyers. It’s part of the brand’s promise to make two-thirds of its global vehicles at least partly electric by 2030.

A prototype will be shown at Detroit’s North American International Auto Show.