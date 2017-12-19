House of Hobbies dedicated to find a hobby that’s right for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking to start a new hobby? Or maybe there's someone on your Christmas shopping list that loves building their own RC Car or drone? Whether someone has been building models for years, or is looking to star a new hobby, House of Hobbies in Muskegon is dedicated to help customers find the hobby that they're passionate about.

Planes, trains, cars, drones, educational games, and models are just some of the items people can find at the House of Hobbies. They're not just focused on making a sale, but rather helping hobbyist of all ages find a hobby they truly enjoy.

Todd went over to their store to check out all the cool hobbies people can get into during the new year.

House of Hobbies is located at 962 West Broadway Avenue. For more information on their products call (231)-759-4555 or visit houseofhobbiesmuskegon.com.