Judge reduces sentence for Calhoun County man convicted of murder as teen

December 19, 2017
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A judge has reduced a sentence for a southern Michigan man convicted of murder as a teenager to at least 37 years in prison.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports 41-year-old Terrence Kelly is the second of eight juvenile lifers from Calhoun County to be re-sentenced after a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that life without parole for juveniles is cruel and unusual punishment.

Kelly already has served more than 23 years toward the new 37- to 60-year sentence. Kelly’s attorney Sofia Nelson argued for a minimum sentence of 25 years.

Kelly was sentenced in 1995 to life without parole after a conviction for first-degree murder in the 1993 shooting death of 18-year-old Edward Wilkins. Wilkins was shot amid an argument the two had while playing a video game.

