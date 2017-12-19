Kent Co. deputy injured in morning crash

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Kent County Sheriff’s deputy has been taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday morning in Cannon Township.

The incident happened about 7:15 a.m. in the 7300 block of Courtland Drive NE.

The sheriff’s department says that the deputy was responding to a pickup truck that had gone into the ditch, when the officer went to turn around in a driveway at the scene. As the deputy backed out of the driveway onto Courtland Drive, another vehicle came over the hill and was unable to stop due to the icy road conditions. That vehicle hit the patrol car in the side.

The department says the deputy did have his overhead lights activated.

The deputy was taken to Spectrum Health for complaints of back pain. The other driver was not injured. No citations were issued.