Man critically injured after train hits truck

Posted 9:49 PM, December 19, 2017

LAWTON, Mich. — Authorities say a man was critically injured Tuesday after the truck he was in was hit by an Amtrak train.

The crash was reported at about 7:15 p.m. on Nursery Street north of Lawton, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department dispatch.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital in critical condition.  His identity was not released.

No other injuries were reported.

The area where the crash happened is blocked off while police investigate.

This is a developing story

