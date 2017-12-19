Man gives $6,000 in gold to Detroit-area Salvation Army

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The Salvation Army says an anonymous donor has dropped more than $6,000 in gold into a red kettle in suburban Detroit.

Salvation Army of Livingston County commanding officer Maj. Prezza Morrison says a cadet was ringing her bell for donations Dec. 8 outside a Walmart in Genoa Township when a man dropped four gold pesos valued at $1,212 each and a gold bar valued at $1,249 into a kettle.

Morrison tells the Livingston Daily Press & Argus the cadet “sensed it was something different the way it fell” and when she brought the kettle in, “she told me there might be something in there.”

Morrison opened the kettle and spied one gold coin. After thoroughly searching the kettle, Morrison found the rest of the gold.

