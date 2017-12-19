× New brewpub opens in downtown Holland Wednesday

HOLLAND, Mich. – Downtown Holland gets a new brewpub on Wednesday.

Big Lake Brewing opens their 7,000 square-foot brewpub and restaurant at 13 W. 7th Street in Holland at 11:00 a.m.

The brewpub will replace Big Lake Brewing’s former location at 977 Butternut Drive. The new location is the former home of several restaurants, most recently Serafina’s Bar and Grill.

“Our original location on the north side of Holland welcomed thousands of neighbors and visitors in our first years of operation, and being able to expand downtown to as a destination that also creates jobs and an awesome space to gather with friends and families is a dream come true,” said Nic Winsemius, Owner and Director of Production, in a press release.

The brewpub and restaurant will have 160 seats and will be open at 11:00 a.m., seven days a week. They’ll be open until 11:00 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, until midnight Thursday through Saturday, and until 9:00 p.m. on Sunday.