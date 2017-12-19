Live – NAACP on GRPD incident with 11-year-old girl

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Champion

Posted 9:42 AM, December 19, 2017, by , Updated at 10:22AM, December 19, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- Meet Champion! He is a 2 year-old Shepherd mix that was transported from a shelter from Clarksdale, Mississippi.

Due to an injury, Champion needed to have his back leg amputated. He has made a full recovery and is ready to be taken home!

He would do best with respectful children that allow him to approach. He also seems to do well with other dogs.

You can find him at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

It's located at 3077 Wilson Dr. NW in Grand Rapids, or call 616-453-8900.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s