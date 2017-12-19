Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Champion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- Meet Champion! He is a 2 year-old Shepherd mix that was transported from a shelter from Clarksdale, Mississippi.

Due to an injury, Champion needed to have his back leg amputated. He has made a full recovery and is ready to be taken home!

He would do best with respectful children that allow him to approach. He also seems to do well with other dogs.

You can find him at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

It's located at 3077 Wilson Dr. NW in Grand Rapids, or call 616-453-8900.