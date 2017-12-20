1 injured in Robinson Twp. crash; Aero Med dispatched

Posted 9:44 PM, December 20, 2017, by , Updated at 10:26PM, December 20, 2017

10:25pm Update: Ottawa County dispatchers confirm Aero-Med flew one person to an area hospital.

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was injured Wednesday evening in a crash in Robinson Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department dispatch says a vehicle crashed into a ditch along 144th Avenue south of Lincoln Street.

The severity of the person’s injuries was unclear.  Aero Med was called to the crash scene just after 9 p.m.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available

