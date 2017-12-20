Early Signing Day Recap

GRANDS RAPIDS, Mich. --  In the first ever early signing day, high school football players across the nation were able to lock in their scholarships.

Five local players participated in the signing day on Wednesday, including Muskegon's Ladarius Jefferson who is headed to Michigan State and his teammate A.J. Reed who is headed to Western Michigan.

Rockford quarterback Jason Whittaker also locked in his commitment to Northwestern, as the first player in the 2018 recruiting class and the first to sign.

Delton Kellogg's Tyden Ferris took full advantage of the early signing day as well, following in his dad's footsteps by signing with Central Michigan.

Finally, Grand Rapids Catholic Central's Jalen Mayfield sent in his national letter of intent to Michigan.

