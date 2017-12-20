Godwin Heights Beats GR Catholic 76-58

Posted 11:56 PM, December 20, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Godwin Heights hosted GR Catholic Central Wednesday night in a packed gym.

Lamar Norman had 23 points in the first half, finishing with 29 on the day as the Fighting Wolverines beat the Cougars 76-58.

