Last-minute gift ideas just for kids at Once Upon a Child

Posted 11:21 AM, December 20, 2017, by

Looking for some last minute Christmas gifts to put under the tree for the kids? Once Upon a Child is an awesome place to go that has everything from toys, clothes, and so much more specifically just for kids.

Once Upon a Child also has a consignment program, so parents can trade in their kids' gently used toys, clothes, and other items to the store, then get either cash or store credit.

Judy, the store owner, stopped by with a few last-minute gift ideas that the kids will love.

Once Upon A Child has two locations:

  • 3343C Alpine Avenue, Walker
  • 1286 28th Street, Wyoming

For more information on their products or consignment process, visit onceuponachildgr.com.

