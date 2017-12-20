× Local girl becoming the first female 19k Armored Crewmember from West Michigan

WALKER, Mich. — Private Megan Crapse will be the first West Michigan woman to serve in the Army as an armored tank crewmember. She just did her swearing in last week and will be going to basic training on January 2nd.

“I don’t want to be the paper pusher, I want to see things, I want to do things, I want to experience hardships,” says Private Megan Crapse.

She comes from a long line of family members in the service and is proud to carry on the tradition.

“My first assignment I will actually be driving the tank and I’m really looking forward to that,” says Crapse. “My ultimate goal would be to be a tank commander.”​

Recruiters say the Army is integrating females into combat jobs, saying they’re welcome into those positions if that’s what they choose.

“There shouldn’t be any restrictions to career fields or job opportunities based on gender,” says Sgt. 1st Class Alex Gellman, a recruiter for the U.S. Army.

Crapse went to Thornapple Kellogg High School in Middleville, where she says she also did things differently.

“In high school I was the only girl in Woodshed Class and pushed the envelope there,” said Crapse.

Crapse tells FOX 17 she’s prepared to serve in a combat zone and hopes other women choose to follow their dreams.

“I think it’s amazing women do have the opportunity to do jobs they didn’t before. I think it opens up a whole new aspect for them and for the Army,” says Crapse.

Basic training will last 14 weeks in Georgia, after that Crapse will be learning where her first assignment will be.