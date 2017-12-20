Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Instead of ruffling feathers with a ticket, a local police department is planning to pay it forward with turkeys.

Newaygo Police say they plan to give out turkeys instead of tickets to drivers they pull over on Thursday. The operation will go on from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The department will also give turkeys to families in need, thanks to a donation from Leppinks Food Center in Belding.

2. If getting a flu shot was a hassle before because of egg allergies, a new report suggests that people with egg allergies can now get a traditional flu shot.

Previously, people with egg allergies were advised to find egg-free vaccination options because most flu vaccines are manufactured using chicken eggs.

A new paper published in The Annuals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology found the flu shot to be safe for those with egg allergies.

Researchers say regardless of severity, those with egg allergies can receive the vaccine without special precautions.

3. This Christmas would be the best one yet if someone was lucky enough to win Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers are 28-37-39-42-58; Mega Ball 2, and Megaplier was multiplied by three.

The estimated jackpot for the drawing is $223 million, the cash option is estimated at $141 million.

If no one wins, the Mega Millions Jackpot will get even bigger for Friday's drawing.

4. Starting in February, Google Chrome will start blocking auto play and full page pop-up ads. This comes after the coalition for better ads proposed new industry standards.

According to Fortune Magazine, Google, Facebook and Microsoft are all part of the coalition. Ads that the group opposes include ones that automatically play with sound, animated ads, and those that expand to cover the screen.

Websites will have the option of appealing, but must first remove all ads that break the guidelines.

5. We all have that one phrase or word that just gets under our skin, and it seems the should shrugging reply "whatever" continues to annoy American smore than any other word or phrase.

For the ninth consecutive year, "whatever" has been voted the most annoying word or phrase used in a casual conversation according to the annual Marist College Poll.

The second place finisher was one of President Trump's favorite sayings, "fake news."

Rounding out the top five, "no offense, but", "literally", and "you know what I mean."