Pedestrian struck, killed in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man, 81, was struck and killed attempting to cross West Main Street near Nicholas Road in Kalamazoo Township on Tuesday.

The victim crossed the road against the green light and not in the cross walk when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police tell FOX 17 the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident is still under investigation.

Police aren’t releasing the name of the victim at this time.