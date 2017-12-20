Russo’s opens new downtown location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Russo’s International Market has opened a new location in downtown Grand Rapids.

It's located on the corner of Fulton and Monroe at 241 W. Fulton St.

It's the perfect time of year to stop in and try out their homemade entrees and appetizers for your holiday party.

You can also grab a gourmet gift basket or find that unique beer or bottle of wine.

Holiday Hours through December 24:
Monday – Thursday: 9am – 8pm
Friday: 9am – 8pm
Saturday: 9am – 8pm
Sunday: 12pm – 5pm
Closed Christmas Day – Happy Holidays!

