Russo’s opens new downtown location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Russo’s International Market has opened a new location in downtown Grand Rapids.

It's located on the corner of Fulton and Monroe at 241 W. Fulton St.

It's the perfect time of year to stop in and try out their homemade entrees and appetizers for your holiday party.

You can also grab a gourmet gift basket or find that unique beer or bottle of wine.

Holiday Hours through December 24:

Monday – Thursday: 9am – 8pm

Friday: 9am – 8pm

Saturday: 9am – 8pm

Sunday: 12pm – 5pm

Closed Christmas Day – Happy Holidays!