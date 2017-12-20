St. Julian’s sparkling wines that would be perfect for your holiday gathering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays are about sparkle and shine, with the lights, the glitter, the look in children's eyes and of course, the wine. Wine is a must-have item at all the holiday parties, and St. Julian Winery has a wide variety of wines that sparkle with those delicious bubbles.

Vice president and head winemaker, Nancie Oxley, talks about her favorite sparkling wines that are available at St. Julian Winery this season.

The following wines are displayed in the segment, and would make a great addition to a holiday party:

Braganini Reserve Blanc de blanc

Braganini Reserve Blanc de noir

Michigan Brut Champagne

Sparkling Michcato

Sweet Nancie

Sweet Nancie Peach

St. Julian is located at 716 South Kalamazoo Street in Paw Paw, and have tasting rooms in Frankenmuth, Union Pier, Dundee, and one opening soon in Rockford.

For a complete list of wines available at St. Julian Winery, visit stjulian.com.