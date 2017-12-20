Teen killed when his truck is hit by a train

Posted 11:54 AM, December 20, 2017, by

LAWTON, Mich. – A teen from Bronson, Michigan is dead after his truck was hit by an Amtrak train Tuesday evening.

Lawton Police say that Tyler Wirtz’s truck was stuck on the train tracks near N. Nursery Street at about 7:15 p.m. when the train struck the vehicle.  The preliminary investigation showed that Wirtz was trying to get the truck unstuck when the train hit.

Lawton Police say that the crossing signal was activated at the crossing.

Anyone with other information is asked to call the Lawton Police Department at 269-624-2382.

