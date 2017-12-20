× Water being tested at local sports complex

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Art Van Sports Complex in Plainfield Township is testing the water in its irrigation systems after sludge from a nearby Wolverine Worldwide dumpsite seeped onto the property.

The wells that supply water to the system also sit on the old North Kent County landfill and the water hasn’t been tested for contamination.

No contamination is confirmed and the West Michigan Sports Commission says that all the drinking water is safe because it is provided by Plainfield Township.