Water being tested at local sports complex

Posted 4:30 AM, December 20, 2017, by

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Art Van Sports Complex in Plainfield Township is testing the water in its irrigation systems after sludge from a nearby Wolverine Worldwide dumpsite seeped onto the property.

The wells that supply water to the system also sit on the old North Kent County landfill and the water hasn’t been tested for contamination.

No contamination is confirmed and the West Michigan Sports Commission says that all the drinking water is safe because it is provided by Plainfield Township.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s