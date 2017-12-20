Woman charged in Battle Creek crash that killed couple

Posted 6:11 PM, December 20, 2017

Undated courtesy photo of Deborah and Keith Hendryx

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 32-year-old woman has been charged in a September crash that killed a married couple in Battle Creek.

Police say Johanna Willis, of Marshall, is facing two counts of drunk driving causing death in the Sept. 28 crash at Riverside Drive and E. Columbia Avenue.

Keith and Deborah Hendryx were killed in the crash.  Deborah was pronounced dead at the scene, Keith was flown to a hospital and died a few days later.

Willis was driving east on Columbia when authorities believe she ran a red light and struck the vehicle that Keith and Deborah Hendryx were in.

The couple was married for 18 years and had three children.  They were known to the Battle Creek community through their business, Hendryx Photography.

“It destroyed our family, it destroyed Debbie’s family,” James Osborne, Keith’s younger brother, told FOX 17 in October. “It’s not fair, it’s just not fair by any means at all.”

