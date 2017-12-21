Driver arrested for OWI after ‘driving the dunes’

WHITEHALL, Mich. – A Muskegon County man is in jail for his 2nd Operating While Intoxicated offense according to the Whitehall Police Department.

Officers were called to check on the well-being of a man near the intersection of Thompson and Hanson Street at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.  The first officer to respond found the man sitting behind the wheel of a vehicle at the bottom of the stairway leading to Hanson Street.  The driver, a 53-year-old man from nearby Fruitland Township told the officer he was “driving the dunes.”

Police say that the man showed signs of intoxication and he was arrested for OWI.  He was taken to the Muskegon County Jail.

