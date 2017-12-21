Greenville restaurant reopens one day after pickup truck crashes through wall

GREENVILLE, Mich. – A popular Greenville restaurant reopened just one day after a pickup truck drove through a wall.

The pickup truck had first struck a semi-truck at the intersection of Greenville West Drive and North Lafayette. The woman driving the pickup truck then lost control and drove into the side of the Down Home Family Restaurant.

The woman needed to be extricated from the truck by first responders and was taken to the hospital. Police say that her injuries are non-life threatening.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The restaurant reopened Thursday.