Locally-made Christmas video bridges generations and spreads holiday cheer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. -- A west Michigan retirement center is truly ringing in the holidays by creating a Christmas video that's quickly being shared all over the Internet.

StoryPoint Rockford Senior Living wanted to do something really special for its residents and having them star in a Christmas music video captured that magic moment.

“This video really embodies the spirit of the season," says Curtis Avison, StoryPoint's Executive Director​. “There’s no way we could have imagined it being this level of a success. We’re talking three days it was posted and 20 thousand views.”

Some of the residents picked up their musical instruments to help make it happen, while others lent their voices to the project.

"I will admit that the video sounds much better than I do," said Darrel Yeager who did vocals in the video. "How they did that, I don't know, but it's amazing that they did that."

A local video production studio volunteered its time to help create the project.

"We knew we had something special," says Chris Avison, with McBride Studios. “I sat down and wrote the base lyrics and had an original song at the beginning and some Christmas songs at the end of it.”

A group of students from Rockford High School helped with the editing.

“It was amazing, I’ve learned so much from them. Just from seeing them so excited about something new, it felt good,” says Jackson Carey, who is a senior at Rockford High School.

StoryPoint is looking into doing more musical videos like this one next year.