Man to face murder charge in 2012 Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 22-year-old man will be charged with murder in the 2012 shooting of Eve’vanna Galloway.

Grand Rapids Police say Royale Runyon is also facing a felony gun charge. Galloway, 20, was shot and killed in an apartment on Dorchester Avenue in December 2012.

Runyon was a primary suspect in both Galloway’s death and the shooting of Madhi Hayes. Investigators say the same weapon was used in both crimes.

In 2013, he was arrested for the murder of Hayes and convicted a year later. He is serving at least 30 years for that shooting.