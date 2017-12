Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. -- We are hoping to learn more from police after a shooting in Muskegon County left one person dead.

This happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday night in the 3300 block of Jefferson street in Muskegon Heights.

It's not clear what exactly happened, or what led up to it. Muskegon Heights Police say they are looking for two persons of interest in the shooting.

No names have been released.