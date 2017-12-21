Writer of ‘Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer’ reacts to FOX 17 parody

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – We learned a few things after posting our parody news of the song Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer.

First, a lot of you still like the song, which was recorded by Elmo & Patsy in 1979. In just over 24 hours since posting it on Facebook, it has nearly 180,000 views and over 3,700 shares.

Second, the writer of the song, Randy Brooks, still loves the song and posted his appreciation of the FOX 17 effort.

Brooks lives in Dallas and says that a friend in Grand Rapids forwarded him the FOX 17 video. We talked with Brooks via Skype and learned some more about the song's origin.

We'll have more of the interview tonight on FOX 17 News and Randy will be calling in to the FOX 17 Morning News Friday to chat with Mike Avery and Deanna Falzone around 6:00 a.m..