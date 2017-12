Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Police in Grand Rapids are searching for a suspect involved in an early-morning armed robbery.

We're told the Shell gas station at 28th Street and Breton Road SE was robbed at gunpoint around 2:50 a.m. Friday.

Police on scene say the suspect fled from the store on foot and has not been caught by police.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is being asked to call policeĀ or Silent Observer (616) 774-2345.