Big lottery jackpots up for grabs this weekend

LANSING, Mich. – If you are giving lottery tickets for Christmas, you may be giving away a fortune. Both the Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots this weekend are big ones.

The Mega Millions jackpot to be drawn Friday night is worth $247 million. The Powerball jackpot being drawn Saturday night is worth $300 million at this time.

If a Michigan player hits the Mega Millions jackpot, it would be the largest Mega Millions jackpot in the state. If a Michigan player hits the Powerball, it would be the third largest Powerball jackpot in the state.

Mega Millions drawings are every Tuesday and Friday. Powerball drawings take place on Wednesday and Saturday.