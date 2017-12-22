Deputies searching for driver who escaped arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Deputies in Calhoun County need your help tracking down a driver who got away during a pursuit Thursday night.

We’re told deputies were trying to stop a red Ford pick-up  truck around 11:30 p.m. on Avenue A near Fairlane Apartments.

The driver stopped the car and fled the scene but his passenger was arrested for obstructing justice and resisting arrest.

He is being described as a white man, about 6’2, wearing a blue lions shirt and blue jeans.

His identity was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (269)781-0880 or Silent Observer at (269)781-9700.

