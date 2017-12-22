× Dick Enberg, famed sportscaster, dead at 82

SAN DIEGO (AP)– Dick Enberg, the sportscaster who got his big break with UCLA basketball and went on to call Super Bowls, Olympics, Final Fours and Angels and Padres baseball games, died Thursday. He was 82.

Engberg’s daughter, Nicole, confirmed the death to The Associated Press. She said the family became concerned when he didn’t arrive on his flight to Boston on Thursday, and that he was found dead at his home in La Jolla, a San Diego neighborhood, with his bags packed.

The family said it believes he had a heart attack, but is awaiting official word.

The Central Michigan University Athletics Twitter page exploded with memories of Enberg visiting campus shortly after the announcement of his death.

In November 2016, Dick Enberg visited CMU to speak to classes, and he led the CMU @MarchingChips at a football game in Kelly/Shorts Stadium. #FireUpChips pic.twitter.com/sLpnjlHjf0 — CMU Athletics (@CMUAthletics) December 22, 2017

Dick Enberg was Central Michigan's commencement speaker in 1980. He also made time to throw out a first pitch at a baseball game. pic.twitter.com/kYgrNsWqee — CMU Athletics (@CMUAthletics) December 22, 2017