Former U.S. Rep. Pete Hoekstra gets grilled by Dutch journalist

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands – New U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands, West Michigan’s Peter Hoekstra, is meeting the Dutch media, and they were ready for him.

A reporter from Nieuwsuur (which translates News Hour) came to Holland, Michigan to learn about Hoekstra, who takes his post in January.

He questioned Hoekstra directly about his comments during an event saying that the Netherlands has “no-go” zones and that cars and politicians are “being set on fire” by Islamic extremists.  He denied making the comments and called them “fake news.”  But, Nieuwsuur had the video.

Hoekstra was a U.S. Representative from the 2nd Congressional District of Michigan.  He was appointed to be the new U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands by President Trump.

Other posts from Nieuwsuur say that Hoekstra is known for his conservative views and opposes gay rights, which makes him “no obvious match” for the appointment.

6 comments

  • On It

    Welcome to the leftist media circus, Mr H. The progressives can’t see the forest for the trees. Left to their own devices, the end of the game is clear. But not to them. Sad.

  • Ron gelder

    The real issue was that Hoekstra denied his denial, claiming its fake news and then claiming he never uaed the words “fake news” making him lose all credibility.. The no obvious match is an interesting statement by NPO which is indeed a left wing supporting news agency: But facts are that Netherlands was the first country that allowed gay marriage, gay couples can adopt children as well, abortion is legal under very strict legislation, euthanasia is legal under very strict legislation, etc… All these things Hoekstra opposes and of course he has the right to do so!! But at the same time that does not make him the obvious candidate. But hey, who knows he will adjust some of his points of view…..in the mean time he will be closely followed by EVERY satire show in the Netherlands.
