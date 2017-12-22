Former U.S. Rep. Pete Hoekstra gets grilled by Dutch journalist

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands – New U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands, West Michigan’s Peter Hoekstra, is meeting the Dutch media, and they were ready for him.

A reporter from Nieuwsuur (which translates News Hour) came to Holland, Michigan to learn about Hoekstra, who takes his post in January.

Pete Hoekstra is vanaf januari de nieuwe Amerikaanse #ambassadeur in Nederland. Hij staat bekend om zijn conservatieve standpunten. Zo verzette hij zich actief tegen homorechten. Het lijkt dus geen vanzelfsprekende match. pic.twitter.com/dZnetBJvnD — Nieuwsuur (@Nieuwsuur) December 21, 2017

He questioned Hoekstra directly about his comments during an event saying that the Netherlands has “no-go” zones and that cars and politicians are “being set on fire” by Islamic extremists. He denied making the comments and called them “fake news.” But, Nieuwsuur had the video.

Just perfect.

Dutch journalist to new US Ambassador: you said there were 'no go zones' in Netherlands, where are they?

Ambassador: That's fake news, I didn't say that

Journalist: We can show you that clip now.

Ambassador: Err 😳🤥 pic.twitter.com/8ohIOzmYAc — Sunny Hundal (@sunny_hundal) December 22, 2017

Hoekstra was a U.S. Representative from the 2nd Congressional District of Michigan. He was appointed to be the new U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands by President Trump.

Other posts from Nieuwsuur say that Hoekstra is known for his conservative views and opposes gay rights, which makes him “no obvious match” for the appointment.