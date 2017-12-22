Former U.S. Rep. Pete Hoekstra gets grilled by Dutch journalist

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands – New U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands, West Michigan’s Peter Hoekstra, is meeting the Dutch media, and they were ready for him.
A reporter from Nieuwsuur (which translates News Hour) came to Holland, Michigan to learn about Hoekstra, who takes his post in January.
He questioned Hoekstra directly about his comments during an event saying that the Netherlands has “no-go” zones and that cars and politicians are “being set on fire” by Islamic extremists. He denied making the comments and called them “fake news.” But, Nieuwsuur had the video.
Hoekstra was a U.S. Representative from the 2nd Congressional District of Michigan. He was appointed to be the new U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands by President Trump.
Other posts from Nieuwsuur say that Hoekstra is known for his conservative views and opposes gay rights, which makes him “no obvious match” for the appointment.
6 comments
On It
Welcome to the leftist media circus, Mr H. The progressives can’t see the forest for the trees. Left to their own devices, the end of the game is clear. But not to them. Sad.
Janice Lentine
Wow! You’re a complete idiot!
Bob
Hoekstra spoke the truth. The Dutch government released the list of 40 “no-go” zones, mostly Islamic, in April 2017.
Jumping Jack
So why did he lie, then?
Chris Filchak
Cite your source. And keep in mind that the source must state where that information came from. It is not enough if it just says, “The Dutch released a list…” Which Dutch? The government? Vigilantes?… And a list intended to protect the public from danger would be online and readily accessible. Where is it?… And finally, extra points if your source is a reputable news outlet. The Gatestone Institute doesn’t count. Is this where you got your “facts” from? https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/10179/geert-wilders-suicide-europe
Ron gelder
The real issue was that Hoekstra denied his denial, claiming its fake news and then claiming he never uaed the words “fake news” making him lose all credibility.. The no obvious match is an interesting statement by NPO which is indeed a left wing supporting news agency: But facts are that Netherlands was the first country that allowed gay marriage, gay couples can adopt children as well, abortion is legal under very strict legislation, euthanasia is legal under very strict legislation, etc… All these things Hoekstra opposes and of course he has the right to do so!! But at the same time that does not make him the obvious candidate. But hey, who knows he will adjust some of his points of view…..in the mean time he will be closely followed by EVERY satire show in the Netherlands.
