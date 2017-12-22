Friday Funnies: How do you pronounce thermos?
-
Chance the Rapper tries his hand as a TV weatherman
-
Variety details multiple sexual harassment accusations against Matt Lauer
-
CBS News fires Charlie Rose following sex allegations
-
Senate passes tax reform bill early Saturday morning
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 21
-
-
FOX 17 Morning News – Viewer Feedback
-
Al Franken on Capitol Hill says ‘There are no magic words that I can say to regain your trust’
-
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Thursday night and Friday AM
-
Teacher tells class ‘speak American,’ says troops aren’t fighting for ‘right to speak Spanish’
-
Police Chief responds to new body camera footage showing 11-year-old handcuffed
-
-
Puerto Rico angry at Trump official ‘good-news story’ remark
-
ABC News suspends Brian Ross for 4 weeks over erroneous Flynn story
-
Geminid meteor shower could be one of the best ever – here’s how to see it