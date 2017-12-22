“Get Your Sparkle On” at Camp Newaygo’s New Year’s Eve party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ready to get your sparkle on for 2018? People can do just that without going far from home at Camp Newaygo's New Year's Eve part, "Get Your Sparkle On."

The party will be Camp Newaygo's first New Year's Eve event at Lang Lodge, with a three course meal by Ridge Specialties, a cash bar, a midnight balloon drop, prizes, and a photo booth. There will also be live music by Sonic Pirates and a DJ.

The New Year's Eve party will be happening December 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets cost $45 per person, or $200 for a table of six. Reservations can be made at campnewaygo.org/events or by calling (231)-652-1184.