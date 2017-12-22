GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Holiday vacations are always fun until something goes wrong. Maybe someone gets hurt or gets sick, or luggage gets lost. AAA of Michigan says 3.5 million Michiganders plan to travel for the holidays, and if you're in that group, here are a few important tips to keep in mind.
If someone gets hurt or sick, it can be hard navigating what your options are, but your health insurance can help in more ways than one. For instance, if you are a member of Priority Health, download the two applications: MedNow and Assist America.
MedNow is one of several apps that allow patients to meet face-to-face with a physician online wherever you are, even in your hotel. The app makes it easier to fill prescriptions and get a diagnosis on the go. Plus, it's cheaper than utilizing urgent care or the emergency room.
Assist America is the nation's largest provider of global emergency medical services. If you become ill or injured while traveling and you're100 miles or more from home, Assist America will arrange a variety of services, like finding a hospital or providing transportation, if your medical insurer is a client. It also provides lost luggage or document assistance.
David Quinn, the Director of Sales and Client Services at Priority Health, suggests you pack essentials before you leave for your trip such as eye drops, a thermometer, ibuprofen, vitamins, and Band-Aids. If you're flying, remember that you are limited to three-ounces or less on liquids.
"We’re so busy packing our kids' stuff our stuff, loading presents, and stressing out over the holidays," Quinn said, "and these are things that get overlooked. And you don’t want to have to run to the pharmacy and do that good stuff and go shopping on vacation."
While the apps mentioned here are specific to Priority Health members, there are other apps for those with other insurance providers.