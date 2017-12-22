Morning Buzz- 5 things to know for December 22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Many of people's holiday travel plans include flying, and the Ford International Airport is going to be super busy. The airport says it's already seen more passengers in the last few days, and expects that trend to continue as Christmas gets closer.

So what does that mean in order for things to go smoothly? They suggest checking the TSA website in advance so people know what they can and can't bring.

They also recommend showing up two hours early for the flight, because even though it's an easy airport to navigate, passengers will need the time with all the extra travelers.

Also for passengers bringing presents along, don't wrap them.

2. They are key when it comes to warming homes and even hearts, now DTE Energy is helping feed senior citizens in West Michigan this season.

On Thursday morning, workers and volunteers with meals on wheels packed and sent out more than 5,000 deliveries to people int he Norton Shores area.

It's part of a statewide initiative, giving 20,000 meals to seniors over the holidays.

About 100 DTE employees volunteered their time to help out.

3. Recently inspired by a young refugee speaking to their class, 6th graders at Vanguard Charter Academy are making and selling ornaments to help those fleeing Myanmar.

They were very moved by the refugee's experiences and knew they had to do something to help. If you'd like to buy an ornament, head to peace4rohingya.com.

4. Forget a coffee mug or a candle, one Ohio couple really got to the heart of what many teachers want for Christmas: a bottle of wine, but this bottle had their kid's face on it!

They bought bottles of wine and replaced the label with a picture of their son. They added the message "our child might be the reason you drink, so enjoy this bottle on us."

The mom said their son is the "school clown" and "that kid," so the teacher definitely deserved something special.

5. Does your family track Santa's every move leading up to Christmas? When you log into the Norad Santa Tracker this year, things will look a little more up to date.

The decades-old holiday tradition is updating its tracking techniques. The site is partnering with digital assistants like Cortana, Alexa, and On-Star.

The new features will help kids and their parents keep an eye on Kris Kringle, no matter where they are.

The upgrades will compliment the already existing Norad website, app, and call center.