One person dies after crash near Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. – One person has died in a crash off U.S. 131 in Portage Friday.

Portage Police and Fire crews responded to the one-vehicle crash at about 11:00 a.m. on the northbound side of U.S. 131 near the 29 mile marker.

A 38-year-old man from Schoolcraft had left the roadway in a 2011 Ford Focus and hit a tree in the median. It took crews 40 minutes to get the man out of the vehicle. He was taken to Bronson Hospital in serious condition, then later died of his injuries.

One lane of U.S. 131 was closed for about four hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100