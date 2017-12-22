Toys at House of Hobbies can handle tough love from the kids

Posted 11:44 AM, December 22, 2017, by , Updated at 11:43AM, December 22, 2017

Want the reaction of a lifetime over what's under the Christmas tree this year? The House of Hobbies in Muskegon has some pretty rad gifts that will give the kids hours, and even years, of entertainment.

House of Hobbies has all kinds of vehicles that the kids can play with and even improve over time like RC cars, drones, trains, models, and more. Plus if the kids are rough on toys, there's no need to worry, these toys are meant to handle rough play.

Todd went over to the House of Hobbies to see all the models and toys they have to offer, and even had the change to drive a RC car off the roof!

House of Hobbies is located at 962 West Broadway Avenue. For more information on their products call (231)-759-4555 or visit houseofhobbiesmuskegon.com.

