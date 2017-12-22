Trump begins holiday after signing tax bill

Posted 4:26 PM, December 22, 2017, by

United States President Donald J. Trump holds up a document during an event to sign the Tax Cut and Reform Bill in the Oval Office at The White House in Washington, DC on December 22, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is in Florida celebrating the holidays and a much-needed political victory.

Before departing for his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump signed the $1.5 trillion tax overhaul into law. He also put off a government shutdown by signing a temporary spending bill.

The tax cut is a long-held Republican goal. Starting next year, the new law will give big cuts to corporation and wealthy Americans and more modest reductions to other families.

Trump pitches the tax overhaul as a win for the middle class, insisting that even though polling indicates the tax cut is unpopular, “the numbers will speak” for themselves.

The tax law is the largest since 1986, but far from the biggest ever, as the president repeatedly claims. It’s also projected to add to the nation’s debt.

1 Comment

  • Laughing Out Loud

    This AP story is rife with political sucker-punches, which is nothing new. I wonder what they’ll be whining about this time next year—NOT!

    Reply