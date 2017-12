× Two suspects arrested in Muskegon Heights shooting; victim identified

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Two people have been arrested as suspects in fatal shooting in Muskegon Heights.

Police tell FOX 17 that a man and a woman turned themselves in to police Friday.

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Jefferson at about 9:00 p.m. Thursday. Police say the victim was Nathan Ward, 42, of Dalton Township.

The suspects’ names will be released after they are formally charged.