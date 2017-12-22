× Wolverine, DEQ, expand water sampling area around Rogue River

ROCKFORD, Mich. – Wolverine Worldwide announced they’ll be sampling more residential wells for contamination in an expanding investigation into PFOA and PFOS found in drinking water.

The new area, established by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality , is approximately 1,500 feet on either side of the Rogue River, running from the former Wolverine tannery, south to the Grand River.

Wolverine says they and their environmental engineers started notifying homeowners this week and sampling will begin in January. Residents will be provided with bottled water while the well water is being tested. Test results are expected about four weeks after the samples are taken.

The expanded area is the latest in a continuing investigation into ground water contamination from chemicals used by Wolverine Worldwide in the waterproofing of leather products, like shoes and boots. The chemicals were dumped in the areas near Rockford and Belmont decades ago. Recent water tests for homes in the area showed high levels of contamination from PFOA and PFOS in wells.

The company says they’ll have updated maps on their website here.