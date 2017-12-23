A mostly cloudy Saturday with light snow showers on the way

Posted 8:03 AM, December 23, 2017, by , Updated at 08:04AM, December 23, 2017

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Saturday is expected to be calm before colder air settles in and we get back into an active snowy weather pattern.

Sunday snow showers will slowly work into West Michigan by the mid to late morning hours. The clipper system will continue to bring light to moderate snow showers through the afternoon and evening. Some lake enhancement can cause lakeshore communities to see higher snowfall totals, but as a whole we expect 1 to 3 inches of snowfall on Sunday. Monday bring more snow showers will the cold front of this system pushing through the area.

A trough of cold arctic air will get pulled down into the United States just in time for the holidays. On Monday, we will start to feel the fridge air as it continues to drop to below average temperatures. Wind chills this week can at times only feel near zero degrees.  Bundle up!

West Michigan will continue to see below average temperatures and more accumulating snow chances heading into this upcoming week.

 

