Deputies searching for parole absconder, alleged liquor thief

Posted 5:06 AM, December 23, 2017, by

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies in Kent County are hoping you can help identify a parole absconder who continues to steal alcohol from local stores.

Wade Thompson is wanted by several area agencies including the U.S. Marshals Service, Thompson is accused of stealing liquor at various SpartanNash stores across West Michigan.

If you know of his whereabouts, call police or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

There is a cash reward being offered if you can help authorities locate him.

