Driver arrested after fleeing rollover accident

IONIA, Mich. — One person was arrested after leaving the scene of a rollover crash late Friday.

It happened on Belleview Drive around 10 p.m. in Ionia County.

Police say the driver went off the road, went down into an embankment and in a creek.

Officers arrived and found the car without its driver. About 45 minutes later, the driver returned to the scene and was arrested.

The driver is now facing charges for driving without a license and leaving the scene of an accident.

No word on what led up to the crash.