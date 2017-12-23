× Driver critically hurt, found after fleeing Kalamazoo County accident

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A canine unit located a driver who had been critically injured in a crash that he fled from early Saturday morning.

At 6:58 a.m. Saturday, members of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a personal injury accident at the intersection of East MN Avenue and South 44th Street in Charleston Township. The preliminary investigation found that a 31-year-old Portage man was northbound on South 44th Street when he fail to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of East MN Avenue and his vehicle collided with a westbound vehicle driven by a 29-year-old Springfield woman.

According to witnesses at the scene, the driver of the at-fault vehicle fled to the north from his vehicle after the accident. A canine unit from the Battle Creek Police Department responded to the scene. After a short canine track, the at-fault driver was located by the canine team.

The at-fault driver was then transported by Pride Care EMS to Bronson Hospital to be treated for critical injures.

The driver of the other vehicle was also transported to the hospital by Pride Care EMS where she was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said it appears that speed along with alcohol were both factors in the accident.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Battle Creek Police Department, the Michigan State Police, the Galesburg-Charleston Fire Department, the Climax Township Fire Department and Pride Care EMS.

Anyone with any additional information about this incident is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.