HOLLAND, Mich. — Betsy the family dog has a lot to be thankful for this holiday.

She was out for a walk with her owner when she fell through the ice of Lake Macatawa on Friday.

According to a tweet from the Holland Department of Public Safety, fire crews were able to get to her in time and get her out of the water.

Holland Firefighters rescued a pet today. Betsy was walking with her owners and doing what Labs do around water. She found herself on the ice on Lake MAC; broke through unable to get to shore. Thanks to quick action of our well trained team all are well and probably a lot warmer! pic.twitter.com/NXZHC2ZHde — HDPS Fire Services (@HdpsFire) December 23, 2017