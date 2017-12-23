Homeowner arrested after armed suspects break into his home

Posted 8:52 PM, December 23, 2017, by , Updated at 10:34AM, December 24, 2017

The scene of Saturday night's home invasion in Kalamazoo. (Casey Walsh photo)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say a homeowner who had two people break-in to his home Saturday ended up being arrested while the suspects escaped.

It happened around 7:12 p.m. in the 1100 block of Hays Park Avenue in Kalamazoo.

We’re told the two armed suspects forced their way inside the home and assaulted the man inside with a handgun.  One of the suspects reportedly fired the handgun before running off.

Police later determined that the house was targeted so they obtained a search warrant and found drugs and a firearm.

The resident was arrested and now faces serious felony charges.

The suspects involved in the home invasion are described as 2 black males, between 6”4 and 6”6, wearing dark clothing.

If you have any information, call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at or 269-343-2100.

