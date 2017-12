× Kzoo: Boil water advisory lifted on Virginia Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officials say they have lifted a boil water advisory that was issued along Virginia Avenue in Kalamazoo on Thursday.

According to the City of Kalamazoo, testing of the water determined it was safe to drink.

The impacted area included: Virginia Avenue – Chandler Avenue to the north, Mt. Olivet Road to the south, including Spring Valley Crossing Apartments.