Local non-profit donates a van to family in need

CUTLERVILLE, Mich. - Lori's Voice , a local non-profit helping with children with disabilities, is continuing to serve families in West Michigan despite a car accident that put one of the organizers in the hospital.

Lori Hastings was hospitalized earlier this week after a car accident. She and her husband Dave are now spending Christmas at Spectrum Butterworth. Lori suffered some broken bones and internal bleeding, family is asking for your prayers during this difficult time.

Despite being in the hospital, Dave and Lori are continuing to pay it forward by giving a 7-year-old, Isaiah David, and his family a wheelchair-assisted van. Isaiah has muscular dystrophy, just like Lori. Doctors say she'll recover, but needs to remain in the hospital for several weeks.